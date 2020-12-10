16 work-appropriate yet thoughtful last-minute gifts for your boss — all under $50

You spend the majority of your day with your coworkers, and if you like them enough, you might even plan on getting them a gift as a thank-you for all the good times in and out of the office.

Another person you’re probably thinking about gifting is your boss. Though not always easy to come by, a good boss makes a big difference for how you approach daily work activities and grow professionally.

Since they’re your manager, it’s important that your gift maintains professionalism – but still gets the message across that you appreciate their hard work.

These 16 affordable gifts for your boss do just that.

Most of these items are available with expedited shipping, and some should arrive within a few days’ time, so don’t stress too hard about your last-minute shopping – just remember that the sooner you order, the better your chances of a timely arrival.

A fun desk toy

Image: Amazon

The makers of our favourite magnetic desk toy have a new way to reduce stress and keep your boss entertained. With these gold magnetic balls (which also come with a travel bag), they can take a mental break or use the opportunity to refocus their mind as they build creative sculptures.

A set of notebooks for on-the-go notes

Image: Amazon

These notebooks are the perfect size for jotting down quick notes and to-do lists.

A comfortable travel-sized pillow

Image: Catch

Not that we’re encouraging sleeping on the job, but this mini pillow does make spontaneous naps very tempting. To make travelling easy, it can be compressed down to fit in a travel bag.

A leather business card holder

Image: Gifts Australia

First impressions matter, which is why they should be pulling out business cards from a handsome leather case. It has a no-fuss, snap closure and can also be personalised with gold embossing.

A soft throw to fight freezing office temperatures

Image: Amazon

Owners of this large, cosy throw only have good things to say about it. It’s plush and warm, made from a fur-like thermal fleece.

A phone dock that also holds flowers

UncommonGoods

It’s a pretty vase that pulls double-duty, holding both the fresh bouquet that brightens their day and the electronics that keeps them productive. There’s a groove at the bottom of the stand to keep unsightly charging cords out of the way.

*May arrive after Christmas

A box of Korean sheet masks

Image: Amazon

The Korean face masks in this pack are sure to bring some much-needed relief to any stressed-out boss. It includes 16 different types of masks, containing vitamin E and collagen to help make their skin more healthy.

A key cable they can bring anywhere

Amazon

This portable cable charges up Apple devices quickly and claims to be six times stronger than the standard lightning cable, boasting a 10,000-bend lifespan. The knotted cable also looks great and makes it easy to fish out the charger from their bag.

A versatile toiletry bag to bring on their travels

Image: Amazon

A durable and water-resistant bag that’ll organise their life on the go. It includes a large main compartment that can they can keep all of their belongings in, with extra storage pouches on the side, and a hanging hook.

An insulated thermos

Image: Amazon

The ergonomic comfort of a classic cup plus a double-wall vacuum insulation make this a coffee or tea vessel they will always keep on hand. It keeps their beverage hot for up to six hours and includes a no leak lid and stainless steel tea strainer.

A luxurious candle

Image: Catch

Glasshouse turn the otherwise ordinary candle into a cherished gift. This vanilla noir candle has scents of vanilla, dark chocolate and rich hazelnut.

A prickly trinket tray

Image: Catch

A sturdy and stylish ceramic tray comes in handy for holding jewellery, accessories, and stray trinkets.

A protective cover for their AirPods case

Image: Amazon

Apple AirPods: incredibly convenient, but also incredibly easy to lose and scratch up. A silicone cover is a cheap and attractive way to protect the case protecting their beloved earbuds.

A calendar to infuse some humour into the day

Image: Catch

The days will fly by with the help of these daily cartoons.

The newest smart home device

Amazon

Amazon’s newest version of its best-selling smart speaker has an improved sound and look. Whether they want to coordinate a smooth-sailing smart home experience or enjoy music out loud, the Echo Dot can keep up.

A desk-friendly succulent vase

Image: Amazon

This beautiful set of elevated vases are just waiting for a succulent to be planted in them. Succulents are low-maintenance plants provide the perfect touch of greenery to any space.

