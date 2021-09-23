10 work-appropriate yet thoughtful last-minute gifts for your boss — all under $50

You spend the majority of your day with your coworkers, and if you like them enough, you might even plan on getting them a work-appropriate gift as a thank-you for all the good times in and out of the office.
Another person you’re probably thinking about gifting is your boss. Though not always easy to come by, a good boss makes a big difference for how you approach daily work activities and grow professionally.
Since they’re your manager, it’s important that your gift maintains a certain level of professionalism – but still gets the message across that you appreciate their hard work.
These 10 work-appropriate gifts for your boss do just that, and they’re addordable.
Most of these items are available with expedited shipping, and some should arrive within a few days’ time, so don’t stress too hard about your last-minute shopping – just remember that the sooner you order, the better your chances of a timely arrival.
A set of notebooks for on-the-go notes
Moleskine 3 Pack Lined Pocket Notebooks, A$12
These notebooks are the perfect size for jotting down quick notes and to-do lists.
A leather business card holder
Personalised Leather Card Holder, A$49
First impressions matter, which is why they should be pulling out business cards from a handsome leather case. It has a no-fuss, snap closure and can also be personalised with gold embossing.
A soft throw to fight freezing office temperatures
Heat Holders Snuggle Ups blanket, A$39.99
Owners of this large, cosy throw only have good things to say about it. It’s plush and warm, made from a fur-like thermal fleece.
A phone dock that also holds flowers
Bedside Smartphone Vase, A$44.25
It’s a pretty vase that pulls double-duty, holding both the fresh bouquet that brightens their day and the electronics that keeps them productive. There’s a groove at the bottom of the stand to keep unsightly charging cords out of the way.
A box of Korean sheet masks
Korean Dermal Collagen Face Masks (16 Pack), A$21.99
The Korean face masks in this pack are sure to bring some much-needed relief to any stressed-out boss. It includes 16 different types of masks, containing vitamin E and collagen to help make their skin more healthy.
A key cable they can bring anywhere
Native Union Key Cable, A$49.95
This portable cable charges up Apple devices quickly and claims to be six times stronger than the standard lightning cable, boasting a 10,000-bend lifespan. The knotted cable also looks great and makes it easy to fish out the charger from their bag.
A versatile toiletry bag to bring on their travels
ProCase Toiletry Bag, A$13.99
A durable and water-resistant bag that’ll organise their life on the go. It includes a large main compartment that can they can keep all of their belongings in, with extra storage pouches on the side, and a hanging hook.
An insulated thermos
ONEISALL Insulated Thermos Cup, A$28.99
The ergonomic comfort of a classic cup plus a double-wall vacuum insulation make this a coffee or tea vessel they will always keep on hand. It keeps their beverage hot for up to six hours and includes a no leak lid and stainless steel tea strainer.
A protective cover for their AirPods case
DGBay AirPods Case Protective Silicone Cover, A$6.99
Apple AirPods: incredibly convenient, but also incredibly easy to lose and scratch up. A silicone cover is a cheap and attractive way to protect the case protecting their beloved earbuds.
A desk-friendly succulent vase
Umbra Trigg Desktop Planter, A$44.99
This beautiful set of elevated vases are just waiting for a succulent to be planted in them. Succulents are low-maintenance plants provide the perfect touch of greenery to any space.