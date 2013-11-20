13 Awesome Gifts For Beer Nuts

Amazon The Corkcicle Chillsner beer chillers cools your beer from the inside out

There’s no better way to enjoy the holidays than with great food, great friends and, perhaps most importantly, great beer.

If you’re looking to surprise the beer lovers in your life with a holiday gift, it can be hard to know what to get them if you don’t know beans about brews.

Here are 13 great gift ideas for all the beer connoisseurs on your holiday gift list.

Show off your six pack in a rustic cedar beer tote. Never arrive to a party empty-handed again. This attractive red cedar six pack tote allows you to bring half a dozen of your favourite beers to share with friends. And with a convenient bottle opener affixed to the side, there's no need to carry a separate one. Price: $40 Never let your beer lose its cool. The Corkcicle Chillsner beer chiller will keep your beer cold from the first sip to the last. Just freeze and insert into the bottle when you're ready to drink. It seals tightly to the rim, and includes a vent so that you can drink your beer through the device, cooling the liquid on its way to your mouth. Price: $29.95 Extend the holidays with microbrews delivered to your door every month. Thoughtful loved ones of beer enthusiasts give the gift of beer, but creative thoughtful loved ones of beer enthusiasts give the gift of beer month after month. Select from different Beer of the Month Club memberships, including the Rare Beer Club which delivers a hand-picked selection of limited release, artisanal beers every month for the diehard beer aficionado. Price: $23.95 to $US69.95 per month Deck the halls with beer art. Show the world how much you love beer with an attractive and informative art print. The poster features 89 varieties of beer and the glassware recommended to drink it out of. Hang this 24' x 36' print by your fridge and tick off new beers as you try them. Price: $32 Test your beer knowledge on a new version of this classic American board game. Forget the little sports car, the top hat, and the Scottie dog -- play everyone's favourite board game with a pretzel, a bottlecap, or a beer mug and test your trivia of small and medium U.S. brewers. Play to own your favourite brands and trade your Cases for Brew Houses. For two to six beer-loving players. Price: $22.99 Gift the gift of brew-your-own. The only thing better than enjoying a beer is enjoying a beer that you made. Get started homebrewing with Northern Brewer's Essential Brewing Starter Kit, which contains everything you need to make either a wheat beer, a brown ale, or a red ale. It even has an instructional DVD in case you get stuck. Price: $79.99 Keep your beer notes and thoughts all in one place. The Moleskine is every writer's best friend, and now it's every beer lover's best friend, too. The Moleskine Beer Journal has five themed and five tabbed sections totaling 240 pages where you can record recipes, your favourite brews, and scratch bottles and drafts off your beer bucket list. There's also a beer glossary, and tips for pouring and which glasses to use with which beers. Price: $16.35 Expand your palate with the right beer glass. As most advanced beer drinkers know, there isn't a 'one glass fits all' rule for brews. Enhance your experience by using the right glass for the right beer. The Spiegelau set includes four types of glasses, plus instructions on how and when to use each one. Price: $39.90 Take a swig from an authentic German beer stein. Of course beer is great in a glass, but nothing beats the aesthetic beauty of a vintage German beer stein. The lid and thumb lift are polished pewter, which not only look very nice, but also keep flies, germs, and your friend's spit out of your beer. Price: $89 Enjoy your beer with the right chocolate. Chocolate and wine pairings are pretty common, but only the true beer enthusiasts know that chocolate goes just as great with beer. Éclat Chocolate makes a special gift set of luxurious chocolates for beer lovers, with brew-infused truffles that are ideal for pairing and sharing. Price: $26.50 Subscribe to the official magazine of the American Homebrewers Association. Zymurgy is a must-read for anyone with a remote interest in beer or brewing. Each issue, which comes out every other month, is chock-full of recipes, equipment reviews, and brewing techniques. The $US43 annual subscription comes with a complimentary full year membership to the American Homebrewers Association, which gets you discounts to over 300 breweries and pubs around the country. Price: $43/year Lather up with your favourite beer-infused soap. Some people are so passionate about beer that they'll even shower with it. Sounds crazy, but as it turns out, there are a lot of benefits to using beer-infused soap, including softening and smoothing rough or irritated skin. The warm, hoppy smell of your favourite brews lathering your skin isn't unpleasant, either. Price: $18.75 Bring the bar to your kitchen with your very own tap. Create your own keg tap at home with the EdgeStar Deluxe Mini Kegerator and Draft Beer Dispenser. It perfectly fits any standard five-liter keg and gives you the perfect pour every time. The device also chills your keg to fridge-cold temperatures, so you don't need to worry about it warming up on the counter during your next shindig. Price: $148.40 Check out our other gift guides. Business Insider's Ultimate Holiday Gift Guide »

