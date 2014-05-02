14 Awesome Gifts That All Babies Will Love

The season of celebrating parents is upon us with Mother’s Day coming up in May and Father’s Day in June.
For the new parents in your life, a gift for the baby can be just as much a gift for them.
Whether it’s something to help the little ones sleep, stay healthy, or develop their young minds, these gifts are sure to make the whole family happy.
Sophie the Giraffe is a phenomenon. The rubber teething toy was first developed in France in 1961, but gained serious traction in the U.S. when celebrities' babies began playing with it. By 2010, Sophie's sales paralleled the country's national birth average.
Sophie is made of natural rubber and hand-painted with food paint, ensuring that babies can safely chew on it as much as they want.
Price: $20
Mums rave about this electronic baby chair that rocks at five different speeds for everything from nap time to play time. The seat is designed to mimic the way a parent cradles a child, including swaying and bouncing motions. It also adjust to different angles.
The chair produces a slew of nature sounds or has a hookup for your mp3 player at its base, so that parents can play whatever music they want for the babies.
Price: $250
With all the rolling and crawling a developing baby will do, it's a tough job to find a pair of socks that will stay in place.
Stay with Me decided to re-engineer the whole sock with adjustable Velcro strips that prevent babies from yanking the socks off. The Velcro also allows the socks to be linked together before parents throw them in the wash.
Price: $5.95
The classic rattle gets a makeover in the form of the NogginStik light-up rattle.
The NogginStick is designed to encourage tactile and visual development. It lights up in different colours when babies shake it, and it has different textures on the handle to stimulate babies' sense of touch. There's also a mirror on the bottom so babies can stare at themselves.
Price: $20
A bottle holder is a great way to encourage a baby's development. The L'il Helper Baby Bottle Holder allows babies to take an active role in feeding themselves by gripping large handles that are attached to their bottle.
The bottle holder is also ideal for parents who are feeding on the go.
Price: $11
Of course they don't recognise their own reflections when they're very little, but babies still love looking at themselves in mirrors.
A large baby-safe mirror has no sharp edges and can't shatter. It's the perfect addition to a crib or a floormat, so babies can look at themselves during tummy time.
Price: $15
Babies are prone to congestion, but they don't know how to blow their noses.
The Snotsucker Nasal Aspirator from NoseFrida is the only decongesting tool for babies that actually works. The Swedish-developed device is also doctor-approved.
The NoseFrida aspirator works by inserting the tip of a crayon-sized tube into the baby's nose, while a parent sucks on the end of a thinner tube attached to the portion in the baby's nose. A foam insert prevents parents from sucking bacteria from the baby into their mouths.
Price: $15
This pacifier that makes a baby look like he or she has a mustache is just plain cute.
If you want to give a harried parent a laugh, it's the perfect gift.
Price: $10
With these language learning blocks -- that are available in Spanish or Mandarin from Uncommon Goods -- babies learn to recognise characters, letters and words in another language while playing.
Exposing a child to many linguistic influences early-on is a great way to foster active brain development.
Price: $34 - $US39
Newborns see high contrast black-and-white images most clearly.
Stimulate their vision and help them get a head start on culture with 'Art For Baby,' a large board book that is full of black-and-white line drawings by modern artists, like Keith Haring and Damien Hirst.
The book also comes with pull-out cards featuring the art work that babies will love staring at.
Price: $15
Ever heard the saying, 'He's cute enough to eat'? This egg bib and bootie set will complete the sentiment.
Prevent babies from messing up their outfits with this adorable Sunnyside Up! Baby Bib and Bootie set.
This adorable egg-themed set is made of soft flannel, so it won't irritate babies' sensitive skin.
Price: $32
At just 11 pounds, the BabyBjorn Travel Crib is one of the lightest, easiest to use travel cribs on the market, making it a snap for parents to tote their babies around for an overnight trip.
It's made out of the same lightweight mesh material that they use in their carriers and it's super safe and comfortable for a baby.
It folds up in just one quick motion.
Price: $239.99
aden + anais makes the ultimate swaddle blankets: they're soft (made of muslin), stylish (they come in tons of different patterns), and are even royally approved (Prince William and Kate Middleton first swaddled newborn Prince George in them).
Even if they're not used for swaddling, these large blankets can be draped over a stroller to protect babies from sun or wind or can be laid on the floor as a playmat.
Price: $46
This portable high chair easily clips onto a counter or table up to 3.75-inches thick. The tray is removable and dishwasher safe while the aluminium frame is easy to clean.
The whole thing weighs under four pounds and can support a baby or toddler up to 37 pounds.
Price: $80
