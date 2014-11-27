15 Gifts The Modern Lady Actually Wants This Year

A lot of gifts women like are pretty general: makeup, accessories, some fun tech, and jewelry.
Where people get confused is finding what kind of makeup, accessories, fun tech, or jewelry she actually wants.
Business Insider put together a list of specific items the modern lady in your life might want to find wrapped up, under a tree, or inside a stocking.
If you’re really having trouble, send her this list and see what happens. You might learn something.
Dannijo jewelry was started by two sisters that used Instagram to spread their fun ideas about jewelry. You don't put on a necklace, you 'put a bib on it,' and you don't just put an earring on your ear, you 'give your ears a jacket.'
Also, the jewelry is just stunning.
Price: $US128
Even the most put-together ladies need some time to unwind. Get her a Bliss Spa membership, and she'll be able to do so on the regular.
It offers monthly recurring treatments at a discount and exclusive perks. Services include:
-One 60-minute facial or massage each month
-10% off all additional services
-20% off Bliss, Elemis and Remede products
-2 guest passes per year for services at membership rate
Price: $US99 per month (one year minimum commitment)
Urban Decay makes makeup for the badass lady. This lipstick stash is loaded with six sticks, including bestsellers Gash, Liar, and F-Bomb, and a classic ozone lip pencil.
Price: $US39
They might be floral-patterned but there's nothing girly about Skullcandy's new women-only headphones. They're durable, they have got great sound, and they're perfect for a lady who likes to rock.
Price: $US99.99
Fight the winter weather with Clarisonic's combination of gentle sonic cleansing and replenishing moisturizing.
The holiday gift set includes a cleansing brush, a hydro cleanser, and an assortment of ointments that soften the skin's texture, reduce pore size, and hydrate for a softer complexion.
Price: $US199
Jawbone's mini Bluetooth speaker made it onto our gentleman's gift guide, but it's perfect for the modern lady too.
This trendy, thin, aluminium speaker syncs with phones and tablets, and even lets you make hands-free phone calls. Plus, its rechargeable Lithium-ion battery lasts 10 hours.
Price: $US173
Candy isn't just a stocking stuffer for kids. High-end candy boutique Sugarfina offers sweet treats from around the world, many of which can't be found anywhere else in the U.S.
Their holiday gift box includes peppermint mint balls, pumpkin pie caramels and gingerbread cookie bites. But there are plenty of other options if that doesn't suit your style.
Price: $US25
Don't try to flex your fashion muscles when it comes to accessories -- we guarantee you'll get it wrong.
So we recommend getting your modern lady these cay-eye shape sunglasses in black -- they're a modern interpretation of a classic 1960s style.
In other words, they will look good forever and are more than worth the splurge.
Price: $US296
It looks like a chic clutch, but it's made for an iPad. Score.
This is a way better alternative to those rubber screen covers most people stick on their iPads.
Price: $US785
Fur is all the rage this season, but most people couldn't pull of a full fur coat. Even if they tried.
Instead, get her a dark coloured, looped mink fur scarf like this Adrienne Landau one. It will work over coats, jackets, and sweaters -- adding just the right amount of glamour.
Price: $US395
If you're going to drink the good stuff, you better be drinking it in nice glasses -- like these Baccarat Dom Perignon Champagne flutes.
Bonus: This one basically doubles as a gift for you. Cheers.
Price: $US240
Even the most serious woman will enjoy just-for-fun accessories. Since it's wintertime, we recommend a fun pair of gloves like these zippered Leopard-print calf hair gloves.
Price: $US350
The holiday season means one thing: holiday parties. And holiday parties mean one thing: glitz.
Enter, the cocktail ring. Get her a fun, sparkly piece of costume jewellery like this Alexis Bittar cocktail ring to dress up even the plainest of black dresses.
Price: $US225
And specifically, we're looking at the Alexander McQueen neoclassic skull-print scarf.
Price: $US245
Of course, we hope you realise that this is just the accessory to the main gift: a nice holiday trip somewhere.
Price: $US75
