23 Perfect Gifts For Anyone Who Loves Whiskey

Reuters DATE IMPORTED:March 11, 2010Lance Corpral Alan Leiper (L) and Private Kris Green push a wooden cask of Mortlach 70-year-old single malt whisky at Edinburgh castle in Scotland March 11, 2010.

Nothing says “Happy Holidays” like the warm embrace of brown liquor.

And we mean whiskey.

Chances are you know someone who loves the stuff as much as we do, but you may not know what kind of gift to get the whiskey lover in your life.

Here are some strong suggestions.

With the help of Robert Haynes-Peterson, Business Insider has put together a list of the best whiskeys to drink this holiday season, and other great gifts for any whiskey-lover.

Drinks, books, stocking stuffers — it’s all in there.

The only thing you need to do is pour.

Enjoy.

