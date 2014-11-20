23 Perfect Gifts For Anyone Who Loves Whiskey

Nothing says “Happy Holidays” like the warm embrace of brown liquor.
And we mean whiskey.
Chances are you know someone who loves the stuff as much as we do, but you may not know what kind of gift to get the whiskey lover in your life.
Here are some strong suggestions.
With the help of Robert Haynes-Peterson, Business Insider has put together a list of the best whiskeys to drink this holiday season, and other great gifts for any whiskey-lover.
Drinks, books, stocking stuffers — it’s all in there.
The only thing you need to do is pour.
Enjoy.
If you're a whiskey newbie, we recommend getting this book. It's full of essays, pictures, food pairings, and recipes so that you can fake your way to whiskey knowledge.
Price: $US28.59
Back in the day, this was a special duty free-only release. But now you don't need to fly anywhere to get a taste: It's part of the permanent collection.
Price: $US84.00
With this book, you'll be able to navigate the history and traditions of American whiskeys, not to mention know what to look for when you're looking to buy.
Price: $US14.47
Tasting glasses -- this is how the pros try their whiskey. The slightly tighter top of the glass keeps the aroma inside, and the curved bottom is perfect for cupping -- which will keep your whiskey warm as you drink it.
Price: $US26.00
Or if you'd like to go for a bit more pomp and circumstance, get yourself an engraved whiskey tasting glass.
Price: $US120.00
Another history-of-whiskey book, but this one comes with DIY instructions for making your own whiskey. Score.
Price: $US19.23
If you're looking to splurge on a nice drink, go for the new Macallan Rare Cask. Experts say it's worth it.
Price: $US299.00
Although Michter's isn't your typical 'to-die-for' label, this is worth the buy. The Bourbon is rich, dark and nutty -- which makes it a great base for an Old Fashioned.
Price: $US49.99
You'll need a decanter for your Scotch. Like with wine, the decanter helps bring out the flavours of the drink. We recommend getting a nice bottle that can act like a decorative piece as well.
Price: $US750.00
But if you prefer the more casual Americana feel, we recommend going for a whiskey barrel instead of a decanter. The woodiness gives off that rustic vibe.
Price: $US69.99
The Yamazaki Single Malt Sherry Cask 2013 was named the best whiskey in the world, according to the 2015 edition of Jim Murray's Whiskey Bible.
Unsurprisingly, it's currently hard to find a bottle, but you can put your name on a wish list -- maybe you'll get lucky.
Because the only thing more manly than drinking whiskey is smelling like it after a shower.
Price: $US18.00
Whiskey stones are a great alternative to ice, as they don't water down the drink. However, be careful with them, as they can scratch up your glasses.
Price: $US20.95
Like Irish whiskey, Auchentoshan is triple distilled -- meaning that it's milder than your average drink. This one's made in a new, unused charred oak barrel.
Price: $US99.31
Here's the story of the one-time most popular and best-selling bourbon in America, Four Roses. It's a great read, even if you're not a whiskey fan.
Plus, the drink is having a bit of a resurgence now.
Price: $US6.77
Sometimes, you want to mix it up and go for a cocktail instead. This book contains 50 great cocktail recipes that will expand your whiskey drinking experience.
Price: $US14.46
If you have to put ice into your drink, we recommend making it spherical. It adds a certain glamour that plain old ice cubes don't.
Price: $US18.00
Another great stocking stuffer -- and we can guarantee the recipient will put this to good use.
Price: $US6.50
And, last but not least, this gem. The Glenfiddich 1963 is a recreation for the first marketed single malt -- a drinking experience you can't miss.
Price: £2,700.00 ($US4223.50)
