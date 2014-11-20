23 Perfect Gifts For Anyone Who Loves Whiskey

Elena Holodny, Linette Lopez
Whiskey cask rolled royalReutersDATE IMPORTED:March 11, 2010Lance Corpral Alan Leiper (L) and Private Kris Green push a wooden cask of Mortlach 70-year-old single malt whisky at Edinburgh castle in Scotland March 11, 2010.

Nothing says “Happy Holidays” like the warm embrace of brown liquor.

And we mean whiskey.

Chances are you know someone who loves the stuff as much as we do, but you may not know what kind of gift to get the whiskey lover in your life.

Here are some strong suggestions.

With the help of Robert Haynes-Peterson, Business Insider has put together a list of the best whiskeys to drink this holiday season, and other great gifts for any whiskey-lover.

Drinks, books, stocking stuffers — it’s all in there.

The only thing you need to do is pour.

Enjoy.

'Whiskey: The Definitive World Guide'

If you're a whiskey newbie, we recommend getting this book. It's full of essays, pictures, food pairings, and recipes so that you can fake your way to whiskey knowledge.

Price: $US28.59

Johnnie Walker Gold Label

Back in the day, this was a special duty free-only release. But now you don't need to fly anywhere to get a taste: It's part of the permanent collection.

Price: $US84.00

'American Whiskey, Bourbon & Rye: A Guide to the Nations' Favourite Spirit'

With this book, you'll be able to navigate the history and traditions of American whiskeys, not to mention know what to look for when you're looking to buy.

Price: $US14.47

Glencairn Whisky Glass

Tasting glasses -- this is how the pros try their whiskey. The slightly tighter top of the glass keeps the aroma inside, and the curved bottom is perfect for cupping -- which will keep your whiskey warm as you drink it.

Price: $US26.00

Rolf personalised glass

Or if you'd like to go for a bit more pomp and circumstance, get yourself an engraved whiskey tasting glass.

Price: $US120.00

'The Kings County Distillery Guide to Urban Moonshining: How to Make and Drink Whiskey'

Another history-of-whiskey book, but this one comes with DIY instructions for making your own whiskey. Score.

Price: $US19.23

Macallan Rare Cask

If you're looking to splurge on a nice drink, go for the new Macallan Rare Cask. Experts say it's worth it.

Price: $US299.00

Mitcher's Limited Edition Toasted Barrel Finish Bourbon

Although Michter's isn't your typical 'to-die-for' label, this is worth the buy. The Bourbon is rich, dark and nutty -- which makes it a great base for an Old Fashioned.

Price: $US49.99

A Baccarat decanter

You'll need a decanter for your Scotch. Like with wine, the decanter helps bring out the flavours of the drink. We recommend getting a nice bottle that can act like a decorative piece as well.

Price: $US750.00

Personalised Mini-Oak Whiskey Barrel

But if you prefer the more casual Americana feel, we recommend going for a whiskey barrel instead of a decanter. The woodiness gives off that rustic vibe.

Price: $US69.99

The 'Best Whiskey in the World'

The Yamazaki Single Malt Sherry Cask 2013 was named the best whiskey in the world, according to the 2015 edition of Jim Murray's Whiskey Bible.

Unsurprisingly, it's currently hard to find a bottle, but you can put your name on a wish list -- maybe you'll get lucky.

'Whiskey on the rocks' iPhone case

An iPhone cover is a great stocking stuffer for any whiskey lover.

Price: $US4.99

Woodford Reserve Master's Collection Sonoma-Cutrer Pinot Noir Finish

Arguably, the Woodford Reserve Master's Collection Sonoma Cutrer Pinot Noir Finish is the best of the year's bourbon releases.

Price: $US99.99

Whiskey shaving soap

Because the only thing more manly than drinking whiskey is smelling like it after a shower.

Price: $US18.00

Nikka Coffey Grain Whiskey

Japan's having a major whiskey moment, and this bottle is definitely one to try.

Price: $US62.99

A onesie for a baby

You know what they say: you gotta start them young.

Price: $US22.99

Sparq Soapstone Whiskey Rocks

Whiskey stones are a great alternative to ice, as they don't water down the drink. However, be careful with them, as they can scratch up your glasses.

Price: $US20.95

Auchentoshan Virgin Oak

Like Irish whiskey, Auchentoshan is triple distilled -- meaning that it's milder than your average drink. This one's made in a new, unused charred oak barrel.

Price: $US99.31

'Four Roses: The Return of a Whiskey Legend'

Here's the story of the one-time most popular and best-selling bourbon in America, Four Roses. It's a great read, even if you're not a whiskey fan.

Plus, the drink is having a bit of a resurgence now.

Price: $US6.77

'The American Cocktail: 50 Recipes That Celebrate the Craft of Mixing Drinks from Coast to Coast'

Sometimes, you want to mix it up and go for a cocktail instead. This book contains 50 great cocktail recipes that will expand your whiskey drinking experience.

Price: $US14.46

Spherical ice maker

If you have to put ice into your drink, we recommend making it spherical. It adds a certain glamour that plain old ice cubes don't.

Price: $US18.00

A mini keychain flask

Another great stocking stuffer -- and we can guarantee the recipient will put this to good use.

Price: $US6.50

Glenfiddich 1963

And, last but not least, this gem. The Glenfiddich 1963 is a recreation for the first marketed single malt -- a drinking experience you can't miss.

Price: £2,700.00 ($US4223.50)

And now...

39 Classic Books That Every Modern Gentleman Needs To Read >

Business Insider Emails & Alerts

Site highlights each day to your inbox.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.