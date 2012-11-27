10 Gifts For The Chef In Your Life

Photo: Shutterstock.com
From cookbooks and knives to pasta-makers and slow cookers, aspiring chefs needs lots of tools to create their culinary masterpieces.We’ve found the ultimate gifts for cooks.
This multi-coloured cutting board is a great accessory for any kitchen.
It's heat resistant up to 500 degrees and easy to clean.
Price: $24.99
Vera Bradley's fashionable apron will make your chef feel pretty even when she has her hands dirty.
Shown here is the Portobello Road print.
Price: $28
This Nordic Ware detailed pen helps the baker make beautiful designs on cupcakes and cakes. It's great for both kids and adults.
Price: $14.95
You don't have to be a Michelin chef to make your own pasta. After you put the ingredients into the machine, it quickly mixes and kneads the dough to create fresh pasta. The machine can make 14 different pasta shapes.
Price: $349.95
personalised wine glasses are a thoughtful gift. These monogrammed stemless Riedel wine glasses are made for enjoying red wine.
Price: $39.95
This KitchenAid stainless steel slow cooker is great for stews, meatballs, and more. The machine has a digital timer, four settings, and can hold 6 quarts.
Price: $99.99
This DIY kit from Earth Easy gives you the ingredients to help make fresh cheese at home.
Price: $46.95
This three-piece Global knife starter set from Williams-Sonoma includes a paring knife, utility knife, and a hollow-ground santoku.
The stainless steel knives are forged by hand in Japan, and are incredibly sharp.
Price: $235
Protect your tablet while reading recipes in the kitchen. This tablet stand from Williams-Sonoma has an attractive brushed-metal finish that resists water and grease.
Price: $49.95
Based on the blog Dinner: A Love Story, this cookbook tells a sweet story of how a newlywed couple learned to cook and entertain together.
The book has more than 150 recipes and 50 colour photos.
Price:$17.98
