Here's What To Buy With The Holiday Gift Cards You Got This Year

Gift cards are probably the best kind of gift you can get. You can pick whatever you want and don’t have to deal with the hassle of returning that ugly sweater your weird aunt from Florida got you.

So trade in that shiny plastic for something like a drone, great headphones, or classic sunglasses.

Happy holidays.

Target Giftcard

Beats headphones are classic, and everyone — from critics to users — loves them.

Or since it’s the winter, get yourself a nice razor that will keep your face smooth.

UNDER $US50 — A hig- end razor to battle the winter beard.

Philips Norelco Shaver 3500 — Price: $US49.99

UNDER $US100 — A TV stand that pairs well with that new flatscreen you got.

Convenience Concepts TV Stand — Price: $US89.99

UNDER $US200 — A great pair of headphones, pairs well with iTunes gift card.

Beats by Dre Solo 2 Headphones — Price: $US199.99



Walmart Giftcard

At Walmart, you can pick up a solid pair of headphones or a great 16 megapixel camera.

And if you really want to go wild, check out that breathalyzer that attaches to your smartphone.

UNDER $US50 — A breathalyzer for your phone; keep yourself safe on New Year’s Eve.

Breathometer Smartphone Breathalyzer — Price: $US49.95

UNDER $US100 — Headphones to block out all the noise from your family.

Monster Inspiration Noise-Isolating Over-Ear Headphones — Price: $US84.99

UNDER $US200 — A digital camera to capture your memories in the new year.

Fujifilm Blue FinePix Digital Camera — Price: $US198.92





Macy’s Giftcard At Macy’s you can get the basics like a nice wall or classic Ray-Ban sunglasses. These both will be stylish forever. Or you can get yourself a fun watch — not the classic black or brown strapped options, but a fun shadowy grey and orange coloured one. Go wild. UNDER $US50 — A wallet to hold all of your other gift cards.

Geoffrey Beene Leather Wallet — Price: $US20.99 UNDER $US100 — A nice casual watch that shows both the date and day of the week so you don’t forget.

Swatch Watch in Grey Silicone — Price: $US70.00



UNDER $US200 — Classic sunglasses so you can dream of summer.

Ray-Ban Sunglasses — Price: $US154.95



Best Buy Giftcard Get a great audio speaker system that will sync up with various devices. Or you can find a high-end fitness tracker that won’t give off that glaringly obvious “I’m wearing a fitness tracker!” look. UNDER $US50 — A cheap but powerful audio speaker system.

Scosche — boomCAN 2.5 — Price: $US19.45 UNDER $US100 — One of the more popular wearable fitness trackers.

Jawbone — UP24 Wristband — Price: $US79.99



UNDER $US200 — A great wireless speaker for your home or apartment.

SONOS Play 1: Wireless Speaker for streaming music — Price: $US199.99







Amazon Giftcard

A simple fitness tracker is a great way to get started on those New Year’s resolutions. And the drones — well, let’s not beat around the bush. They’re just cool. UNDER $US50 — An affordable wearable fitness tracker equipped with Bluetooth sync.

Walsontop Fitness Bracelet — Price: $US34.94

UNDER $US100 — Learn to fly with this 6-axis Gyro stabilised drone.

Syma X5C Channel Explorers Quadcopter — Price: $US65.98



UNDER $US200 — A great starter drone, but probably not an indoor activity.

Haktoys HAK909 Large Quadcopter — Price: $US299.95 $US125.00



Disclosure: This post is brought to you by Business Insider’s Insider Picks team. We aim to highlight products and services you might find interesting, and if you buy them, we may get a small share of the revenue from the sale. This is not an advertiser sponsored post and we operate independently from our advertising sales team. We welcome your feedback. Have something you think we should know about? Email us at [email protected]

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.