Here's What To Buy With The Holiday Gift Cards You Got This Year

Gift cards are probably the best kind of gift you can get. You can pick whatever you want and don’t have to deal with the hassle of returning that ugly sweater your weird aunt from Florida got you.
So trade in that shiny plastic for something like a drone, great headphones, or classic sunglasses.
Happy holidays.
Target Giftcard
Beats headphones are classic, and everyone — from critics to users — loves them.
Or since it’s the winter, get yourself a nice razor that will keep your face smooth.
UNDER $US50 — A hig- end razor to battle the winter beard.
Philips Norelco Shaver 3500 — Price: $US49.99
UNDER $US100 — A TV stand that pairs well with that new flatscreen you got.
Convenience Concepts TV Stand — Price: $US89.99
Walmart Giftcard
At Walmart, you can pick up a solid pair of headphones or a great 16 megapixel camera.
And if you really want to go wild, check out that breathalyzer that attaches to your smartphone.
UNDER $US50 — A breathalyzer for your phone; keep yourself safe on New Year’s Eve.
Breathometer Smartphone Breathalyzer — Price: $US49.95
UNDER $US100 — Headphones to block out all the noise from your family.
Monster Inspiration Noise-Isolating Over-Ear Headphones — Price: $US84.99
