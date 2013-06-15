Tim Duncan And Gregg Popovich Fought Like A Married Couple During Game 4

The Spurs lost game four on Thursday to even up the NBA Finals. But a few brief moments between Tim Duncan and Gregg Popovich allowed us to peak into their relationship and see how they have remained on top for so long.



The best way to describe it is that they look like a couple married for many years going through the different stages of fighting and making up.

It started in the first half when Popovich screamed at Duncan heading into a timeout. Maybe Duncan forgot to call and say he would be late to the huddle…

Later, Duncan spent an entire timeout sleeping on the couch sitting at the scorer’s table…

But then the two took a moment alone before the start of the second half and tried to work things out. But one of them might still be upset…

Because later, Pop had to explain to Duncan that he wasn’t mad. Most coaches will never have this close of a relationship to a player, and most wouldn’t care if a player thought he was mad…

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.