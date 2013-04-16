Phillies Outfielder Made One Of The Best Catches You Will Ever See

Phillies centre fielder Ben Revere turned in an early candidate for catch of the year, robbing Todd Frazier of the Cincinnati Reds with a diving catch on a ball over his head.



And to add to the greatness of the catch, Revere kept his head in the situation, got up, and fired to first base for the double-play. Here are two views of the catch as well as the reaction by the Phillies pitcher (via ESPN)…

