You Can Now Share And View GIFs On Twitter

Christmas come early for the internet, folks!

Twitter today announced you can now view and share GIFs on Twitter. (No TweetDeck update, though! Bummer.)

Starting today, you can share and view animated GIFs on http://t.co/wJD8Fp317i, Android and iPhone. http://t.co/XBrAbOm4Ya

— Twitter Support (@Support) June 18, 2014

This is a big deal for people who like GIFs and brands who want to tweet GIFs. So get ready to see a lot more moving media in your timeline.

The ongoing debate on the pronunciation of GIF (hard or soft “g”) will likely reopen following this news.

