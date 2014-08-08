Before-And-After GIFs Show Utter Devastation Of Gaza After Israel's Offensive

The U.N. has released satellite photos showing areas in the Gaza Strip before and after Israel’s Operation Protective Edge.

The 29-day offensive destroyed most (if not all) of the tunnels built by Hamas under the strip, as well as much of the infrastructure.

Haaretz reports that “Palestinian Labour Minister estimated this week the cost of rebuilding Gaza’s destroyed structures — not including damage to private property — at $US5 billion.”

As many as 10,000 housing units were completely destroyed and about 30,000 were partially damaged.

A 72-hour ceasefire is into its last day as Hamas, which is considered a terrorist group by the U.S. and EU, refused to prolong the agreement until an Israeli-Egyptian blockade of Gaza is lifted and prisoners held by Israel are freed.

Here’s a look at some of the neighborhoods (via Haaretz):

al-Atatra:

Beit Hanoun:

Beit Lahia:

Central Gaza City:

REUTERS

And another showing Central Gaza City:

Nuseirat refugee camp:

Here’s a breakdown of the death toll.

It’s unclear how many killed in Gaza were civilians, but there were a considerable number of women and children. Hamas actively uses the civilian population as human shields, according to a captured “urban warfare” manual.

