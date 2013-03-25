No Team Is Having More Fun In NCAA Tournament Than Miami

Different teams react differently to success. And when the Miami Hurricanes earned their first trip to the Sweet 16 in 13 years, in a year in which they weren’t even ranked in the preseason polls, their reaction has been nothing but fun.



Following yesterday’s game Julian Gamble unleashed an epic videobomb during Shane Larkin’s post-game, repeating his performance from the ACC championship game…

And back in the locker room, coach Jim Larranaga showed off some of his own moves as the 63-year-old did a dance for his team to celebrate the win (via College Basketball Talk)…

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.