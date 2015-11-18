GIFS: How Australia has changed in just 5 years

There’s a lot of development going on. Photo: Joern Pollex/ Getty.

Geospatial mapping and visual analytics company Nearmap has collected aerial GIFs of Australian sites that have undergone dramatic development over the last five years.

The images are a small sample of the boom in housing approvals and the widespread growth in new housing across the country.

Here they are.

Barangaroo, Sydney: 2010 – 2015

Barangaroo, a former shipping terminal, is a $6 billion 22 hectare redevelopment that will include a James Packer-owned casino and hotel on the edge of Sydney’s CBD.



Crace, Canberra: 2009 – 2015.

The population of the Canberra suburb of Crace increased by 57% in 2013-14, with the development beginning in 2009. $112 million in new dwellings have been built.

Elizabeth Quay, Perth: 2009 – 2015.

Perth authorities set out to redevelop Elizabeth Quay in 2012 to reconnect the city with the Swan River. It’s a mix of hotels, retail and residential.



Point Cook, Melbourne: 2010 – 2015.

Point Cook is one of Melbourne’s newest suburbs, 30 minutes from the CBD, developed around wetlands on Port Phillip Bay.

Greater Springfield, Queensland: 2010 – 2015.

Malaysian-Australian property developer Maha Sinnathamby’s $30 billion privately owned city on nearly 3000 hectares between Brisbane and Ipswich is expected to be home to 105,000 people when completed in 2030.

