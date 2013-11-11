Highly-Touted Rams Rookie Is Finally Having A Huge Game

Tavon Austin came into the NFL with heavy expectations as the eighth pick of the 2013 draft by the St. Louis Rams. However, prior to Sunday’s game against the Colts he had yet to do much on the field.

The former West Virginia wide receiver has three touchdowns against the Colts including two long receiving touchdowns, and an even longer punt return touchdown. Austin entered today’s game with 207 receiving yards, 123 punt return yards, and two touchdowns. He has 310 all-purpose yards in this game alone.

Here is the first touchdown, a 97-yard punt return…



The second touchdown, just three minutes later, was a 57-yard bomb in which he used his speed to get behind the defence…The third touchdown, which put the Rams up 35-0, was an 81-yard reception and once again he used his speed to outrun the defence…Here is Austin’s touchdown celebration after the third score…

