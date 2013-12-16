Dolphins And Bucs Had Two Of The Worst Special Teams Plays You'll Ever See

The Miami Dolphins and Tampa Bay Buccaneers both demonstrated how not to conduct special teams plays in the NFL as both had plays that will likely end up on blooper DVDs.

The first came earlier in the day when Dolphins punter Brandon Fields wasn’t ready for the snap on a field goal attempt. The result was a hilarious GIF of Fields as the ball bounced off his face mask.



The second came with the Bucs trying to return a kick after a late 49ers field goal. The Bucs tried to execute a reverse only to fumble the ball and watch the 49ers scoop up the ball and dive into the endzone for a game-clinching touchdown.

