The Dodgers And Cardinals Had A Bizarre Stand-Off Prior To Game 6 Of The NLCS

In one of the stranger developments in recent baseball postseason history, Joe Kelly of the Cardinals and Scott Van Slyke of the Dodgers were involved in a stand-off that delayed the start of game six of the NLCS.

After the National Anthem, both players refused to return to the dugout, standing firm at their spot with hats still off…

Van Slyke had a bit of an advantage as he was next to the dugout…

and Kelly was out on the grass…

While this seemed to be built on animosity and the bad-blood between the teams, both dugouts appeared to be enjoying this and Van Slyke was even given a batting helmet as play was set to start…

Eventually, home plate umpire Greg Gibson had enough and ordered both players back to their dugouts…



Van Slyke held firm, but Kelly started to move. He eventually changed his mind and returned to his spot, but not before Van Slyke had assumed he won the showdown…Eventually Kelly also returned to his dugout to a few high-fives and the game began…Here is another look at the celebration in the Dodgers dugout…

