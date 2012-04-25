Last Night's Baseball Action Included These Two Early Candidates For Defensive Play Of The Year

First up was this slow roller in Kansas City in which Kelly Johnson of the Toronto Blue Jays didn’t have time to make a throw, so instead he beautifully executed what might be the first back-handed glove flip we have ever seen…



And while we were ready to declare that the defensive play of the year month week, its reign as play of the night only lasted 45 minutes.

And then the Minnesota Twins saw that glove-flip and raised them a double-play that not only included a dive and a toss from Jamey Carroll’s belly, but also included Trevor Plouffe grabbing the toss bare-handed, hitting the bag, turning nearly 180-degrees and firing a strike to first base (David Ortiz running certainly helped, but let’s just ignore that for now)…

