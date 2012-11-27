The Best Moments You Missed From This Weekend's College Football Action

Photo: ABC Sports
It was another wild and crazy weekend in college football with the BCS Championship picture suddenly much clearer after Notre Dame beat USC to claim one spot in the title game.But there were plenty of other entertaining games and highlights, many of which were not seen on the highlight shows.
On the next few pages we have narrowed the games down to the most entertaining/funny/telling highlights of the weekend.
Ohio State wore special chrome helmets against Michigan which looked great until they got cluttered with the achievement stickers
Joe Theisman was on the field to congratulate Notre Dame players, because of course Theisman would be there
