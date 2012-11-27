The Best Moments You Missed From This Weekend's College Football Action

Photo: ABC Sports

It was another wild and crazy weekend in college football with the BCS Championship picture suddenly much clearer after Notre Dame beat USC to claim one spot in the title game.But there were plenty of other entertaining games and highlights, many of which were not seen on the highlight shows.



On the next few pages we have narrowed the games down to the most entertaining/funny/telling highlights of the weekend.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.