Yasiel Puig Turned 2 Boneheaded Plays Into An Amazing Throw And Catch

Yasiel Puig is an immensely talented athlete. He also makes more than his fair share of boneheaded plays.

Luckily for the Dodgers, Puig’s talent often makes up for the boneheaded plays as it did on back-to-back plays against the Giants.

The first came on a routine flyball by Brandon Hicks. Puig tried to make an underhanded catch and dropped the ball. However, he was able to recover and used his strong arm to throw out Brandon Belt who was on first base.



Then, on the very next batter, Puig took a horrible angle on a flyball, had to spin around, and still made a great over-the-shoulder catch to end the inning.



Just another day at the ballpark for Yasiel Puig.

