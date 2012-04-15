Without Mario Balotelli, Manchester City Has Become A Scoring Machine; Here Are All Six Goals From Today's Win

Photo: ESPN2

Mario Balotelli missed his second straight match while serving his latest suspension. And in his absence, Manchester City is playing their best soccer in weeks.In today’s Premier League action, Man City defeated Norwich City 6-1. This came after outscoring West Bromwich Albion 4-0 in their previous match.



Prior to these two drubbings, Man City had just one win in their previous five league contests, scoring a total of six goals.

And after seemingly fallen too far behind Manchester United in the Premier League table, Man City has pulled withing two points with just four matches left in the season (ManU has 5 matches remaining).

