Wichita State is working on a big upset of Ohio State in the regional finals of the NCAA tournament.



However, early in the second half, one of their best players took a nasty elbow to the face, causing his goggles to go flying. Amazingly, Carl Hall stayed in the game. Here’s the scary GIF (via CBS)…

