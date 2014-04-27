Vince Carter Hits 3-Pointer At Buzzer To Beat The Spurs

Cork Gaines

Tied 1-1 in the series and down two points in game three with less than two seconds remaining, Vince Carter took an inbounds pass, made one pump-fake and drained a 3-pointer to lift the Mavericks over the Spurs.

Of course, Mark Cuban was right in the middle of the celebration.

Mark Cuban and Vince CarterTNT

Here is another view of the only 3-point shot made in the game by the 37-year-old Carter.

