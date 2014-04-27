Vince Carter Hits 3-Pointer At Buzzer To Beat The Spurs

Tied 1-1 in the series and down two points in game three with less than two seconds remaining, Vince Carter took an inbounds pass, made one pump-fake and drained a 3-pointer to lift the Mavericks over the Spurs.



Of course, Mark Cuban was right in the middle of the celebration.

Here is another view of the only 3-point shot made in the game by the 37-year-old Carter.



