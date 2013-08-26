View From The Roof Produced An Incredible Bird's Eye View Of An Evan Longoria Home Run

Outside of the classic stadiums (e.g. Fenway Park, Wrigley Field), Tropicana Field is one of the oldest stadiums in Major League Baseball and has plenty of flaws. But one thing The Trop does do great, other than keeping Florida’s unforgiving weather out, is produce views of baseball games that can’t be seen anywhere else.

One example is the incredible view Sun Sports showed on Saturday of an Evan Longoria home run. The bird’s eye view of the home run was produced by a camera affixed to one of the catwalks above the field.

This is not the first time Sun Sports has used this angle, but this may be the first time the ball appeared to be heading straight into your living room (you can see the full video of the home run at this link)…

