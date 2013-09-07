One Of The Biggest Hits Of The Week Was Delivered By An Umpire

Usually home plate collisions are between a runner and a catcher. But during the Angels win over the Rays, Ben Zobrist was trying to score a run when David DeJesus was run over by the umpire.

DeJesus, who scored earlier on the hit, was exactly where umpire C.B. Bucknor needed to be in order to make the call at the plate. So instead of going around DeJesus, Buckner knocked the Rays outfielder over with a strong forearm. DeJesus went tumbling.

There didn’t appear to be any hard feelings after the play as DeJesus said something to Buckner and was all smiles as he walked off the field. You can see the full video at MLB.com…

