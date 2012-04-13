Ump Mocks Joe Girardi, Asks The Yankees Manager If He Wants To Umpire

After being swept by the Tampa Bay Rays in the season-opening series, it has been a rough start to the year for the New York Yankees. So you can forgive manager Joe Girardi if he was a little testy last night in the ninth inning of a tie game against the Baltimore Orioles.



After a couple of pitches went against the Yankees, Girardi was giving umpire Laz Diaz an ear-full. Rather than yell back, as some umpires will do, Diaz instead simply used a gesture to ask Girardi if he would like to come out and take over.

Unfortunately, Girardi did not take him up on the offer. The Yankees would go on to win 6-4 in the 10th inning…

