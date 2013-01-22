Was This The Final Time We Will Ever See Tony Gonzalez Dunk A Football?

With the Falcons losing in the NFC Championship game and Tony Gonzalez expected to retire, his second quarter touchdown reception was probably the last touchdown in the career of one of the greatest tight ends in NFL history.



But more importantly it may also be the last time we get to witness one of the best touchdown celebrations in football, Gonzalez dunking the football through the uprights. And Fox gave us a great shot of the dunk…

Photo: Fox Sports

