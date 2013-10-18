Tigers Shortstop Made A Ridiculous Running Catch To Rob David Ortiz Of A Hit

Cork Gaines

With the Red Sox leading 3-0 in game five of the American League Championship Series, David Ortiz looked like he was going to bloop a single to center field. But Tigers shortstop Jose Iglesias made an incredible running grab to rob Ortiz of a hit.

Iglesias, who was shifted to the right side of second base had to run a long ways to left-center field when he stuck his glove out at the last second to make the great grab…


Here is a look at how far Iglesias had to run…

Detroit TigersFox Sports


Here is another angle…

