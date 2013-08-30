Tigers Dump Water On Broadcaster While Celebrating Game-Winning Home Run

Torii Hunter hit a 3-run walk-off home run to the lift the Tigers over the A’s. But instead of giving Hunter a celebratory shower, his teammates dumped a jug full of ice water on broadcaster Justin White.
White did look a little upset at first but appeared to later shake it off, saying, “that felt good.” Prince Fielder did get Hunter with a container full of gumballs prior to the water (see below). Here is the ceremonial dumping:
Here is Fielder dumping gumballs on Hunter:
And here is the walk-off home run, complete with a bat-flip:
