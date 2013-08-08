Tiger Woods Just Hit A Ridiculous Shot To Set Up His First Birdie At The PGA

After scrambling for three straight pars to remain even-par through three holes, Tiger Woods hit an incredible shot on the 13th hole (Woods started his round on the back-9) to within one foot of the hole to set up his first birdie of the day.

It was Tiger’s 3rd shot on the par-5 from about 155 yards away. He easily sank the putt and is now 1-under. Here is the shot…

