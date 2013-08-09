Tiger Woods Hits Another Ridiculous Approach Shot And Is Once Again Off To A Good Start At A Major

Tiger Woods’s momentum from his dominating performance at the Bridgestone Invitational a week ago has carried over to the first round of this week’s PGA Championship.

Woods hit his second incredible approach shot of the round on the second hole (Woods started on the back-9) leaving himself with an easy 3-foot putt for birdie. Unfortunately he missed the putt, but remains just two shots back at 2-under par.

While Woods missed the great birdie opportunity, we are seeing early on that Woods is dialed-in with his irons, a key to winning at Oak Hill. And if he can figure out the greens, it could be a long weekend for the rest of the field…

