Is Tiger Woods back? Well, after shooting back-to-back 67s in the first two rounds, he is in contention at the British Open. And the second round was capped with an incredible shot from the bunker for birdie.



But look closer. Yes! There it is. The famous Tiger Woods high-five fail. And all is right in the golf world…

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.