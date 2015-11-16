GIF: The incredible kick that took out Rhonda Rousey

Just before things got messy. Photo: Quinn Rooney/ Getty.

Holly Holm’s two-round take down of undefeated UFC champion Rhonda Rousey has been described one of the biggest upsets in the sport’s history.

Many commentators are putting Rousey’s loss down to being overly confident, or not having enough stamina (she normally wins with a first round knock out). Holm, however, was clearly the better fighter and won with an incredible kick to the face that knocked out the UFC champ.

Rousey this afternoon broke her silence, speaking to the public for the first time since she lost the UFC 193 event at Etihad Stadium in Melbourne last night.

“I just wanted to thank everyone for the love and support. I appreciate the concerns about my health, but I’m fine,” Rousey wrote on Instagram.

“As I had mentioned before, I’m going to take a little bit of time, but I’ll be back.”

Bruises fade and cuts heal, and knowing Rousey she’s be back in the ring challenging her next opponent in short matter of time.

But for now, here’s the incredible kick to the jaw that has everyone pressing the replay button.

