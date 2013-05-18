The Astros Lost A Game In Maybe The Worst Way Possible

The Astros are not a very good team. As part of their rebuilding project, they slashed payroll and are fielding a team with a lot of players that probably shouldn’t be in the majors.



But here they are. And tonight they lost a game to the Pirates in maybe the most embarrassing way possible.

With the score tied with two outs in the 9th inning and the bases loaded for the Pirates, it looked like the Astros were going to force extra innings. Edgar Gonzalez induced Russell Martin to pop the ball up to shallow right field. That’s when two fielders collided, the ball dropped, and the Pirates won. Ouch (via mlbgifs.com)…

