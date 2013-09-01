Johnny Manziel's Teammate Celebrated A Touchdown By Pretending To Ask For Money

Ben Malena scored the first touchdown of the season for Texas A&M and then immediately got up and celebrated by doing the “show me the money” celebration.

The celebration came while Johnny Manziel was standing on the sideline having been suspended for the first half of the game as a result of the autograph scandal. The NCAA was unable to find any evidence that Manziel accepted money for the autographs but did punish him for not doing anything to stop the brokers from making money off his signature.

As a result of the autograph scandal, this celebration will certainly raise some eyebrows and some will wonder if Malena was directing his celebration at the NCAA. Here is a GIF of the celebration (via ESPN)…

