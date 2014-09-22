Texans Receiver Made One Of The Most Incredible Catches Ever And It Didn't Count

Houston Texans wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins has caught 59 passes in his two seasons but none were better than the one he made on Sunday against the New York Giants. Unfortunately for Hopkins, this one did not count.

Quarterback Ryan Fitzpatrick threw deep looking for a big play when Hopkins got turned around and even got a little bit of a forearm in the middle of his back as he went airborne. Still, he was able to reach behind and with a little help from the tackified gloves used by football receivers, the ball just stuck to his hand.



Unfortunately for Hopkins, the play was run from an illegal formation. No. 74 of the Texans had reported as an eligible receiver and was lined up in a tight end position. He should have been the last player on that side of the ball to be on the line of scrimmage.

Instead, Hopkins (at the bottom of the screen) was also on the line of scrimmage making the formation illegal.

So the catch won’t show up in the box score, but it still happened and it was pretty amazing. Here is another look.



