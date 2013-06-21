Tahiti's Goalie Unleashed A Great Celebration During His Team's 10-0 Loss To Spain

Spain was already up 8-0 in their Confederations Cup match against Tahiti when a handball was called giving Spain a shot at their ninth goal.



But Spain’s attempt sailed high, hitting the crossbar. And that was enough to give the Tahiti keeper one moment of glory in an otherwise dreadful showing.

He took full advantage of that moment…

And he wasn’t done…

