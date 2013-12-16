Falcons Running Back Delivered One Of The Biggest Hits Of The Season

Steven Jackson of the Atlanta Falcons took out some of his frustrations on Josh Wilson of the Redskins with a punishing hit on a touchdown run.

Jackson has had a disappointing season with just 410 yards rushing entering today after eight straight 1,000-yard rushing seasons. But he showed on this run that there is still some power left in his engine.



Getty Images Steven Jackson runs over Josh Wilson for a touchdown.

This Getty photo shows the aftermath.

