The First Game Of The College Football Season Was Delayed By A Scary Lightning Storm

It only took South Carolina 80 seconds to score the first touchdown of the season, but the game itself is going to take longer than expected thanks to a lightning storm that has entered the area.

The teams were taken off the field and the fans have left the stands. Several reports from the stadium indicated that the lightning strikes are very close. Here is one example captured by ESPN cameras…

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.