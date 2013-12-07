GIF Captures A Skateboarder Leaping Over A NYC Subway Track

Back in March, we got our first look at an amazing photo of skateboarder jumping over a New York City subway track, via Gothamist.

Now we’ve got the GIF (again via Gothamist), and it’s even cooler.

The stunt was pulled off at the 145th Street station in Harlem as part of a shoot by Mandible Claw for the video Tengu: God of Mischief, which is now available to order for $US15.

Enjoy:

