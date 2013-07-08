GIF Shows Just How Much The Wimbledon Grass Changes In Two Weeks

Famous for its grass, there are few things more beautiful in sports than the grass at Wimbledon on day one. But by the end of the fortnight, the grass has taken as much of a beating as the players that compete in the finals.



This year’s grass was more notable than previous tournaments as players were slipping on the grass more than usual leading to a few notable injuries and several other close calls.

Here is a look at just how much the grass changes from day one through Sunday’s final using one image of centre court from each day. And you can see a side-by-side comparison below from Roger Federer’s match on day one and the Ladies’ Final…

Roger Federer and Sabine Lasicki at Wimbledon

