Here's A Mind-Melting GIF That Shows How Apple's IPhone Software Is Changing This Year

Apple is making a big change to the iPhone’s software this year.

iOS 7, the software that powers the iPhone, iPad, and iPod touch, will be flatter. Instead of heavily shaded icons, with highlights and depth, the new look is cleaner and simpler. It lacks the shade, and the glitz that defined the iPhone’s software from day one.

The iOs 7 design was led by Jony Ive, the Apple executive who designed Apple’s iconic hardware. He replaced Scott Forstall, a polarising executive at Apple.

The new software comes out next Wednesday, September 18. In honour of the release, Gadgetlove created this GIF that shows how the iPhone software has changed. It’s sorta nightmare inducing, as Forstall melts into Ive and the iPhone’s icons go from shaded to flat.

