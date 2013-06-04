GIF Shows How Tiger Woods' Swing Has Evolved Since He Was Three-Years-Old

The GIF below was created by Adam Sarson (via Devil Ball Golf) and shows how Tiger Woods’ swing has evolved since he first appeared on television at the age of three in 1978.



Woods has gone through several coaches in his career and you can see how his swing has matured. What was once a violent attack on the ball started from a more crouched stance, is now a much smoother swing starting from a more upright position.

And yet, in each clip we see a swing that is undeniably Tiger Woodsian. What else do you notice?

