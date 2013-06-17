Rory McIlroy Broke His Club After Hitting Two Straight Shots Into The Water

Rory McIlroy hit his tee shot on the 11th hole into the water. And then after taking a drop on the 10th fairway (yes, the 10th hole), McIlroy hit his next shot into the same creek.



McIlroy then took his frustrations out on his club, shoving it into the turf and bending it. He later tried to fix the club. He finished the hole with a quadruple-bogey eight, and is now 5-over, six strokes behind the leaders.

By rule, McIlroy will not be permitted to replace the club since it was not broken during the normal course of play…

Here is what McIlroy’s club looked like after he lost his cool…

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.