VIDEO: Soccer Legend's Horrific Shot Turned Into A Funny Assist And He Had No Idea

Irish soccer legend Robbie Keane picked up a pair of assists in the L.A. Galaxy’s 2-0 win over the Vancouver Whitecaps even though one of them was never meant to be a pass.

Keane had just received a pass in the box when he tried to push the ball over and take a shot with his left foot. However, Keane misplayed the ball and completely whiffed on the shot. Luckily for Keane and the Galaxy, the ball went straight to Marcelo Sarvas who did not whiff and found the back of the net.



Even better than Keane getting an assist on what was one of the worst shots of his career was the reaction by Keane.

After the whiff, Keane turned around in disgust and had absolutely no idea that his team had just scored. The official scorer was being generous when he ruled this an assist.



Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.