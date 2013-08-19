Red Sox Appeared To Intentionally Hit A-Rod With A Pitch

Leading off the second inning of tonight’s game, Ryan Dempster appeared to hit Alex Rodriguez on purpose, possibly in retaliation for the ongoing steroids probe.

Dempster’s first pitch to A-Rod went behind the slugger’s legs. The next two pitches were both inside, that clearly left Rodriguez upset. Finally, on the fourth pitch of the at bat Dempster hit A-Rod with a pitch up and in. The beaning sparked warnings from the umpire and an eventual ejection of Yankees manager Joe Girardi (you can see video of the entire at bat at the bottom of this post)…

Of course, the implication here is that Dempster hit A-Rod intentionally because of the allegations of A-Rod’s involvement with Biogenesis and that his inner-circle leaked documents implicating other players

Girardi immediately ran out of the dugout and was ejected because he felt Dempster should have been ejected. At one point, Girardi turned towards Dempster and appeared to yell “THAT’S BULLS***, F***ING P****!”…

[UPDATE] Rodriguez hit a home run off of Dempster later in the game and certainly appeared to enjoy it as he rounded the bases…

Here is the entire at bat that led to A-Rod being hit…

