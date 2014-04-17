Real Madrid Won The Copa Del Rey Thanks To A Beautiful Solo Goal By Gareth Bale

Real Madrid beat bitter rival Barcelona in the final of the Copa del Rey when Gareth Bale delivered a beautiful goal after a long run from midfield in the final minutes of the game.

After flicking the ball forward and being pushed out of bounds, Bale managed to outrun his defender, who may have injured a muscle in pursuit. Bale then beat the keeper to finish the long run.



Bale’s goal was almost equalised just a few minutes later when Neymar broke free behind the defence and beat the goalie only to have his shot clank off the goalpost to keep the score 2-1.

