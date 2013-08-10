The Rain Hasn't Stopped Phil Mickelson From Hitting Incredible Wedge Shots

Phil Mickelson is a wizard when he has a wedge in his hand, even when it is raining.

With a steady rain falling during the second round of the PGA Championship, Mickelson is using two gloves and is still attacking pins.

The first came on the opening hole and helped Mickelson save par. The second came on the par-5 13th hole (his 4th hole of the day) and set up an easy birdie to get him back to even-par, seven strokes behind Adam Scott…

Here is the approach on the 13th hole…

