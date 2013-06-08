Nadal Beats Djokovic After Winning A Point With An Incredible Shot Between His Legs

Cork Gaines

Rafael Nadal beat Novak Djokovic in the fifth set of an epic French Open semifinal match. And the best shot of the day was delivered by Rafael Nadal who hit a ball between his legs to win a point.

Unfortunately for Nadal, Djokovic would still win that game. But Nadal would go on to win the next two games and win the fifth set 9-7. Here is the between-the-legs shot. Video of match point can be seen below.

Unfortunately for Nadal, Djokovic would still win that game…

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook and Twitter

Business Insider Emails & Alerts

Site highlights each day to your inbox.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.