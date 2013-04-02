The Pirates Pranked Their Pitcher During Today's Opening Game

Baseball players are well known for practical jokes but rarely do they make their way on to the field of play. Well, for the Pirates, apparently anything is fair game on April Fool’s Day.



As A.J. Burnett was preparing to start the fifth inning against the Cubs, he reached for the rosin bag behind the mound, only to have it explode in a puff of white smoke. The game was delayed for several minutes as Burnett needed to towel off the excess powder. Here’s the GIF (via Root Sports)…

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.